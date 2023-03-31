The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge’s bombshell news and Li and Finn have a Sheila problem

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that the truth finally comes out, and power is gained.

It took a while for B&B viewers to learn why Bill (Don Diamont) was Team Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

The revelation Bill was working with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and the FBI to take down the evil villain was a huge and exciting shock for fans.

Things came to a head on that front this week and will continue into next week when Ridge comes clean while Sheila faces another crisis.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) also faces the consequences of his relationship with Sheila. He has some explaining to do to Hope (Annika Noelle).

That’s not all going down on the daytime drama, so let’s take a look at what else is happening next week.

Ridge comes clean

For weeks Ridge has been MIA with his family thinking he was out of town on a trip. However, that was not the case, and Ridge spills all to his loved ones.

Ridge gathers Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Taylor (Krista Allen), Katie (Heather Tom), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) for a family meeting. Lucy (Linda Purl) and Stephen (Patrick Duffy) will also be at the meeting as Stephen kicks into overprotective dad mode.

The Logans and Forresters are shocked at the news. Steffy takes issue with the whole blackmail thing as a way to trap Sheila. It turns out, though, Bill took steps to ensure nothing would happen to Taylor before the Sheila plan was set in motion.

After the meeting, Steffy has to talk down Thomas, who fears now that Ridge is back, his return to Forrester Creations will be short-lived. Yes, Thomas’ daddy issues return with Ridge resurfacing.

Bill reveals the truth to his kids

While Ridge deals with his family, Bill will face Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Bill’s boys have been beyond confused and worried about their dad.

Although Wyatt and Liam will be happy to learn Bill was only playing Sheila, they are also worried about what comes next. Sheila did evade the FBI, Bill, Ridge, and Deacon, only to collapse behind Il Giardino.

Speaking of Sheila, she lands in quite a predicament that will find her at the mercy of another one of her enemies.

Li has power as Finn takes action

The events of last spring and summer have had Li (Naomi Matsuda) wanting revenge on Sheila, and next week she just might get it. Sheila has a medical crisis, likely from falling off Bill’s balcony which lands her at a hospital.

Li finally has the power to end Sheila and will wrestle with whether or not actually to kill Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) bio mom. Meanwhile, Finn plays the hero and helps save Sheila’s life.

It’s unclear if Finn saves Sheila from her injuries or his mother, so The Bold and the Beautiful fans will have to tune in daily to find out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.