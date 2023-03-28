Is Sheila leaving The Bold and the Beautiful in 2023? That’s the question on B&B fans’ minds after the latest episode of the hit CBS soap opera.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Tuesday, March 28 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

For weeks viewers were left in disbelief that Bill (Don Diamont) was in love with Sheila (Kimberlin).

It was revealed last week that Bill was working with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and the FBI to bring down the villain.

Things came to a head today after Sheila finally confessed to murder, and Bill informed her their relationship was a sting.

Sheila went crazy, fighting with Bill and then going over a balcony as Bill looked on in horror at her body lying on the grass.

All this has B&B fans buzzing about Sheila’s future on the show.

Is Sheila leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video revealed that Deacon (Sean Kanan) tries to convince Sheila not to run.

That means Sheila survives the fall, which should be no surprise to fans. Sheila has managed to escape so many crazy situations, not only on B&B but during her time on The Young and the Restless too.

However, just because she doesn’t die doesn’t mean Sheila isn’t leaving the show. At this point, Sheila has been backed into the corner with her murder confession.

She will either go to prison or go on the run again, which happened for a hot second last year after Sheila shot Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

The odds are Sheila and Kimberlin will be off canvas for a while. Then again, the writers have managed to shock fans with this latest twist, so anything is possible.

What has Kimberlin Brown said about exiting B&B?

Actress Kimberlin Brown originated the role of Sheila Carter back in 1990 on The Young and the Restless before the character was moved to B&B in 1992. Kimberlin has made Sheila the evil villain that viewers love to see on the small screen.

The good news is that Kimberlin has not mentioned a peep about wanting to leave the show. Since Shiela often ends up off-screen for a while due to her crazy antics, Kimberlin ends up with some decent downtime.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers did not give any indication about Sheila’s fate, so viewers are just going to have to keep watching to see how Sheila gets out of this jam.

Will Sheila go to prison, fake her death, or go on the run again?

Tune in to find out the answers to those questions and more.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.