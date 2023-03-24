The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila gets suspicious and Katie turns to Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease there is a bump in the road when it comes to Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Viewers were shocked to learn Bill (Don Diamont) has been working with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). They are sworn enemies, and no one could have known what they were up to.

As they move forward with their plan, Bill is desperate to speed things up to regain his family’s respect and move forward with his life.

Ridge has been off the canvas for weeks, and now the reasoning is clear. However, Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) father wasn’t buying it. Stephen Logan called his former son-in-law and was less than pleased with what he learned.

With Bill proposing to Sheila, there is hope this will be wrapping up.

Here’s what to expect next week from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila is suspicious

After learning about Bill’s intentions, Sheila runs to Deacon (Sean Kanan). She worries he could be on to them and wants to let him know what just happened.

The relationship between Sheila and Deacon has been going on for months. Ridge and Bill aren’t aware of their connection — at least not yet.

That all changes next week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they learn how involved the two are after months of sleeping together.

Spoilers tease that Ridge visits Deacon. Will he be threatening him with the revelation he knows about his hooking up with Sheila, or will he enlist his help?

This also means that Ridge returns to Los Angeles and his family, which will be a nice change of pace.

Katie confides in Brooke

It’s been a while since we’ve seen much of Katie (Heather Tom) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). The two have been enjoying each other’s company.

Carter has been Katie’s sounding board as she navigates the weird change in Bill. She shares a child with him, and his relationship with Sheila confuses everyone, including her.

Spoilers tease that things may be moving forward between Carter and Katie. She will turn to her big sister for some advice. What it is about remains to be seen, but happiness for both parties is long overdue.

Will Brooke be supportive of her sister? If she isn’t, we’d be shocked.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.