The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Patrick Duffy returns

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that November sweeps bring in the big guns.

As the CBS soap approaches its 36th anniversary, a familiar face will return to the canvas for a short visit.

Most of the storylines revolve around the Forrester family, but now it looks like the Logans get a turn.

Recently, news broke that Patrick Duffy would be returning to the soap.

Newer viewers may not recognize him, but long-time viewers know that Duffy played the role of Logan patriarch Stephen Logan.

And he isn’t coming alone.

Who is Stephen Logan?

Stephen Logan was brought onto The Bold and the Beautiful canvas in 1998, 10 years after the soap opera hit the airwaves.

He is the father of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and Katie (Heather Tom).

Initially, the role was filled by Robert Pine. He departed in 2001, and the character was off-screen for five years.

Patrick Duffy joined the CBS soap in 2006 and played the role of Stephen Logan until he left in 2011. Since then, there hasn’t been anyone else in the role, and the character has remained off-screen.

According to People, Duffy is filming the episodes he is set to star in. The air dates were revealed to be in November, right around Thanksgiving.

He will only air in two episodes, so his time on the show is short. It’s unclear what brings him to Los Angeles, although we are certain it’s because of one of his daughters. Whatever the reason, November sweeps will be elevated just with Duffy’s appearance as Stephen Logan.

Duffy isn’t coming to the show alone, either. His real-life girlfriend, Linda Purl, will join him as his on-screen love interest. The two will be on The Bold and the Beautiful together, which is a special treat for the couple.

She is fresh off her stint on General Hospital as Peyton, the mother of Carly’s (Laura Wright) high school friend, Reese. She appeared in a handful of episodes as the show put Carly in Jacksonville to confront some of her past.

What’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful now?

Currently, The Bold and the Beautiful is fixated on the split of Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and the reunification of Ridge and Taylor (Krista Allen).

There’s also some drama with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and his “relationship” with Hope (Annika Noelle). He is becoming fixated on her, and despite red flags, no one seems to be acting on them.

Will Patrick Duffy’s reprisal of Stephan Logan tie into those storylines?

