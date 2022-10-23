The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang dazzles in couture

Katherine Kelly Lang had a photoshoot in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang isn’t just a soap actress. She’s also a model when needed.

She jetted off to Italy earlier this week and revealed she had an amazing photoshoot for Impero Couture.

Katherine showed off several of the looks she wore for the shoot, including several form-fitting gowns highlighting her fit physique.

The carousel opened with her glam being done and quickly switched to the outfits she was photographed wearing.

Katherine stunned in a black dress with feathers around the strapless gown. She also wore a gorgeous necklace that pulled the look together.

Another dress was blue and sheer, with the bodice underneath visible.

The final shot was Katherine in glam, wearing a red dress with a thigh-high slit, letting her toned legs take center stage.

Katherine Kelly Lang takes care of herself

At 61, Katherine Kelly Lang is still turning heads and putting in the work to do so.

The Bold and the Beautiful star has been working for 35 years on the show, and she hasn’t changed much. Katherine still looks youthful and fit, a testament to her dedication to health and fitness.

She uses an extensive skincare routine, including different regimens for daytime and nighttime.

As for her diet, that depends on the day. Katherine said, “Generally I just follow the rule of thumb of eating lean meats, leafy green vegetables and pressed juices and cut right down on sugar and gluten.”

She is a self-professed “vitamin junkie.”

Regarding exercise, Katherine does something at least five times a week and has trained for and done several triathlons.

She recounted, “For me It’s mainly been triathlons for the past five years so lots of biking, running, and swimming,” Katherine said. ‘I’ve had coaches, too, so whatever schedule they give me I will train for and do the Iron Man and Half Iron Man races.”

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan

Katherine Kelly Lang originated the role of Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful. She has become synonymous with the show, and viewers either love her or hate her. There’s almost no in-between.

Currently, Brooke is in the middle of her own personal nightmare, as her husband, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), has chosen to leave her and reconcile with Taylor (Krista Allen).

She has carried the show and remained with it since its inception. Only Katherine and John McCook have been on since the beginning, a special honor neither one take for granted.

While Katherine Kelly Lang was busy doing a photoshoot in Italy, Brooke was crying her eyes out as Ridge moved on.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.