The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Time to take Sheila down

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that next week’s episodes of the CBS soap will amp up the drama.

For weeks viewers have wondered why the writers chose to pair Bill (Don Diamont) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Now, we know.

With no new episodes airing yesterday or today, viewers are eager to find out what’s really happening with Bill and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) working with the FBI.

There’s a long-term plan at play, but what could be more important than letting Sheila rot for nearly killing Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan)?

Seeing Bill working with Ridge was shocking and the perfect cliffhanger heading into March Madness.

Here’s what to expect next week at The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila is panicked

After Sheila and Bill cozied up on the couch and he spilled some secrets to her, she knew something was up.

Her rendezvous with Deacon (Sean Kanan) has caused her to be paranoid, and the moment Bill left, she phoned her boy toy.

While being watched, she wonders if Bill is on to her while on the phone with Deacon. Little does she know, they have no idea she is sleeping with Deacon.

She is spiraling, and a mistake could happen at any moment.

Has Bill duped Sheila into thinking he would sacrifice it all for her?

What else can The Bold and the Beautiful fans expect next week?

On top of the awesome curveball that the writers threw at The Bold and the Beautiful fans, the Lope drama will still play out.

Hope (Annika Noelle) welcomed Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) back as lead designer for Hope For the Future, despite agreeing with Liam (Scott Clifton) that they shouldn’t work together.

She completely changed her mind and disregarded his feelings. This will have consequences for the couple, and a possible marital rift could cause more trouble.

Thomas is always trouble, and things are about to get messy with another sweeps period around the corner.

A lot is happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. All five episodes will air as usual after a short week where only three new episodes were seen.

Be sure to tune in to find out how Bill and Ridge ended up working together and whether Deacon could be in on it with them too. That’s a theory being floated around, and it’s possible, especially with how badly he wants to prove himself to Hope and Brooke (Katherin Kelly Lang).

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.