The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Worried about Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful preview teases that another week will focus more on Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill’s (Don Diamont) relationship.

This pairing is odd at best, and Bill’s sons are concerned about where this is headed.

Something sinister was hinted at during the preview clip, and it looks like Sheila may be just as lethal as Bill can be.

After all, they are “two of a kind,” as the Spencer Publications head honcho noted.

So, is Bill playing Sheila, or is Sheila playing Bill?

Let’s take a look at what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Katie and Steffy worry

Sheila’s presence in town is bad enough, but her pairing with Bill has made everyone’s head spin.

Katie (Heather Tom) worries about Bill and what’s happening to him based on Will’s well-being. He isn’t on-screen right now, but that doesn’t mean Katie isn’t concerned with how this will affect their son.

She has begged and pleaded with him to walk away from Sheila, but he isn’t budging. Something is up, and Katie is afraid to discover what’s wrong.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is worried because not only does Sheila pose a direct threat to her family, she has Bill leveraging the fact that Taylor (Krista Allen) shot him against her to ensure she and Finn (Tanner Novlan) didn’t testify against her. That is what allowed her freedom in the first place.

Liam and Wyatt continue to work on Bill

Last week, Hope (Annika Noelle) told Liam (Scott Clifton) to go back and deal with Bill and his concerns while she left to head to Forrester. Liam is convinced she will say no to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), but that’s not what happens.

Meanwhile, he and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) are still concerned about their father’s relationship with Sheila. They know there is more happening than they see,

Bill’s actions in the video have viewers convinced more sinister things are going on, and it’s up to Liam and Wyatt to make sure that it is discovered. He’s hinted there is more to the story, but no one truly knows his intentions. What could be his end game, and how does it involve Sheila?

There is much to unpack between the Spencers, Forresters, and Logans. Sheila has wreaked havoc in the lives of everyone she has come into contact with, except Deacon (Sean Kanan), for now at least.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.