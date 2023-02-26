The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Putting an end to Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that this week the CBS soap focuses on the relationship between Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill (Don Diamont).

Their relationship seemingly came out of nowhere, leaving everyone confused.

Sheila is a huge threat to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan), leaving them worried about their children.

Also, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) are concerned about their dad and his relationship with the psychopath.

A lot is going down now that February sweeps are wrapping up.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Steffy wants to put an end to Sheila

As Steffy and Finn discuss their Sheila problem, they want to find her Achilles heel.

With Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) in their care, they are worried about safety all around.

Despite Sheila staying away for now, there is still a heavy threat. She has confidence in Bill supporting her and knows Steffy won’t risk Taylor’s (Krista Allen) freedom.

Will Steffy and Finn learn that Deacon (Sean Kanan) is the one thing that could cost Sheila her relationship with Bill? If they do, they will have the upper hand and be able to get out from under her grip.

Wyatt and Liam try to talk sense into Bill

There will be more from Wyatt this week as he and Liam team up to try and bring their dad back to reality.

They want to know why he’s with Sheila, and he tells them it’s because she accepts him. It isn’t the truth, though. She’s with him for convenience and her freedom, as she clearly still has feelings for Deacon. Real feelings developed from their time together while she was hiding out.

Liam’s concerns are more important, especially with Kelly living with Steffy and Finn for the majority of the time. He wants Bill to protect his granddaughter, and it looks like he doesn’t even care. Bill is wholly focused on Sheila and their relationship, being blind to everything it has cost him.

Not only are his children concerned, but Katie (Heather Tom) has also voiced her concern and intent to keep Will from him as long as he is with Sheila.

Will Sheila be enough to keep him happy with no one left standing beside him? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Sheila and Deacon may reunite, which could complicate things further.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.