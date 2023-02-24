The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: The Spencer brothers team up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease next week’s episodes of the CBS soap will be filled with passion, forbidden love, and disappointment.

As the situation with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) continues to play out, things aren’t going to get any easier.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is still getting to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). It’s becoming noticeable to Bill (Don Diamont), but she played it off as Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hayes being on her mind.

Speaking of Sheila and Bill, look for some Spencer brother time as Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) try to figure out how to save their dad from himself.

February sweeps are wrapping up, meaning these storylines will likely continue through May, when the next sweeps period picks up.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Douglas’ custody battle

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) could not have predicted what would happen when they allowed Douglas to choose who he wanted to live with.

Things get even more complicated as he settles in at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. She and Finn already heard from Thomas, and it’s an uncomfortable situation.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy delivers a blow to Hope. It’s presumably about Douglas and the custody situation. Could he be really happy with Steffy and doesn’t want to spend time at the cabin? Anything at this point would be a blow to Hope, as she has been incredibly emotional about Douglas’ choice.

Bill and Sheila

The whole relationship between Bill and Sheila is bizarre. It seemingly happened out of nowhere, and viewers are stuck with them — for now.

Sheila isn’t as romantically attracted to Bill as she likes to claim, and Deacon knows that. He can see she still has feelings for her, and he will use it to get to her next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Will she be able to keep her eyes on the prize as she battles her head and heart?

Meanwhile, Wyatt and Liam will put their heads together to try and talk sense into their dad. Viewers haven’t seen much of Wyatt lately, and with Bill attached to Sheila, it seems he is needed again. However, Flo (Katrina Bowden) hasn’t been seen in a very long time.

It’s unlikely they will make any progress with Bill. It’s more likely that Sheila will blow up her relationship because of her desire for Deacon and their connection.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.