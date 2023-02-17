The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Taylor meddles and Sheila’s desperate to keep her secrets

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease a storyline shift as February sweeps wrap up.

After a week that pretty much focused on the custody of Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), B&B takes a turn to focus back on Shelia (Kimberlin Brown).

The crazy woman has been harboring plenty of secrets, and one of them is a ticking time bomb about to blow up Bill (Don Diamont) and Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) lives.

That’s not the only focus as Taylor (Krista Allen) butts in to try to help her family and a new friend.

It’s been quite an entertaining sweeps month on the CBS show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s see how February sweeps will wind down on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila’s balancing act

There’s no question that Sheila’s doing something to Bill to have him suddenly be in love with and devoted to her. Bill’s sword necklace isn’t there, just for sure, and more key information on that will come out next week.

However, that’s not the secret that Sheila works overtime to protect.

Sparks continue to fly for Deacon and Sheila, but getting back with him won’t keep her out of jail. She knows if Bill or anyone else learns about her feelings for Deacon, it will mean trouble.

Sheila must balance her love for Deacon and need to keep Bill under her spell very carefully, but it’s all a ticking time bomb that leaves Sheila desperate and dangerous.

Taylor plays matchmaker

The unlikely friendship between Taylor and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) kicks up a notch when Taylor decides to play cupid. Taylor sets Brooke up on a date, even though the latter isn’t ready to get back in the dating game yet.

After a little push, Brooke agrees to take a gamble and go on a date, where she unleashes her flirty side. As for who the mystery man is, B&B fans will just have to tune in to find out.

Neither woman is over Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), but his absence makes it easier for them to move on. All bets are off when he returns, though.

The aftermath of Douglas’ custody case

There will be some fallout next week regarding Douglas’ custody situation.

Taylor supports Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for taking in Douglas while also being there for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Some sibling tension between Thomas and Steffy has Taylor playing peacemaker.

Meanwhile, Brooke is a shoulder for Hope (Annika Noelle) to lean on as she deals with Douglas moving out of her and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) place. Hope’s new reality causes some problems with Liam as she struggles to accept a home without her son.

Be sure to tune in daily to see what else unfolds on the hit daytime drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.