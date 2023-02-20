The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy stands up to Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease there is a Forrester feud brewing.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) put himself, and his son, in a losing position by giving Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) a choice in who would be his legal guardian.

That backfired when instead of choosing Thomas over Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton), Douglas decided to live with his Aunt Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Steffy was the one who protected Douglas when he found out Thomas made the call to CPS on himself – not Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). She was a safe space for her nephew, which seems to be why he felt protected.

Douglas’ choice to live with Steffy hurt Hope and Liam. However, they were gracious when he packed up to leave their cabin. Hope is troubled, but it seems like she trusts Steffy regarding Douglas.

Thomas showing up at the beach house may just make everything worse.

Thomas issues veiled threats

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video reveals that Thomas has a lot to say to Steffy and Finn. He arrived there last week as part of the cliffhanger Friday, and it looks like things will get tense between the brother and sister.

Steffy is taking guardianship seriously and will protect Douglas and make decisions on his behalf to keep him safe.

She isn’t over what Thomas did to their family. He wrecked Taylor’s (Krista Allen) relationship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and broke up Brooke’s marriage to Ridge under false pretenses. None of this should have happened, especially after the slew of other misdeeds Thomas has accrued.

Finn raises concern

After everything Finn has been through with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and having his life blown up because of her, he can smell a liar and threat a million miles away.

He raised his concern about Thomas’ veiled threats and opposition to getting in between him and his son.

Steffy wants to do what’s right for Douglas, and it’s clear that he chose her because he feels she will protect him from whatever is going on.

Thomas is spiteful and full of revenge, so it’s wise to get ahead before he can make any fast movements.

Finn will likely offer Steffy advice on how to handle Thomas because it’s clear he isn’t here for him messing around with Douglas in their home.

Be sure to tune in this week to watch as the possible Forrester sibling feud continues.

Are you team Thomas or team Steffy?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.