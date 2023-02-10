The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Douglas makes a choice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease the focus is solely on where Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) will live.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) used his son as a pawn — again.

A decision hinges on Douglas and what he says about where he wants to live. This is a lot of pressure for a little boy, especially one who has been mentally abused and manipulated by one parent.

The Forresters and Logans are heavily involved in this battle, but the grandmas both want what is best for Douglas despite the circumstances.

With February sweeps moving into the second half, expect more drama than meets the eye where Douglas is concerned.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Eric offers advice to Thomas

Even though Thomas has done some dastardly deeds, Eric (John McCook) still offers his advice and support to his grandson.

There’s speculation he will allow Thomas to move back in if he gains full custody of Douglas and possibly even re-hire him at Forrester Creations.

Those are some pretty big things, especially after everything Thomas did to ensure his parents walked down the aisle. All of his scheming and plotting was for not. Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) did not marry, and everything blew up in his face.

Eric’s gestures won’t go unnoticed, but will they help put Thomas in the right headspace to be the parent Douglas needs and deserves?

Douglas weighs in on where he wants to live

Judge Gomez (Jill Remez) will allow Douglas to voice his opinion on where he wants to live. Obviously, he loves Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas, but is it enough for him to feel safe speaking about where he wants to be?

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope have provided a stable and loving environment. She is the safest choice for him, and hopefully, that shines through in the testimony Douglas gives.

Thomas has been in several situations that could have been potentially dangerous for Douglas, and using him to get Hope’s attention was incredibly low. The final straw was the elaborate plot that ended his father’s marriage to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

With some much destruction surrounding Thomas, it should be a no-brainer. However, Douglas will have a say.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the custody drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.