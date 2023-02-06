The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas wants custody

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a custody battle is coming.

It was only a matter of time before the custody arrangement between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) revved up.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) has been with Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) since Thomas pulled his latest stunt, and with his ousting at Forrester, Thomas is looking for revenge.

Despite getting into trouble for using his son repeatedly, it appears Thomas has not learned his lesson.

After being turned down for a Forrester return, Thomas gets papers filed for custody of his son.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) warns her brother that this move may cost him his son forever.

Thomas serves Hope and Liam

As if things weren’t already complicated with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) being a free woman, things escalate more when Thomas shows up at the cabin to speak with Hope and Liam.

They have had Douglas in their care since the Tridge wedding failed to happen because of the truth being revealed.

Liam was worried about the time Douglas was spending with Thomas at Eric’s (John McCook) house, and while Hope didn’t believe there was an issue, it turned out that Douglas was the one who discovered what his father did to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Thomas hands Hope papers, revealing he wants custody of his son back. She is appalled and upset, knowing this isn’t what is best for Douglas.

Steffy warns Thomas

Later at Forrester, Steffy warns Thomas that he could lose Douglas for good. While it’s true, he is the child’s only biological parent. He isn’t exactly the safest choice for the little boy.

Thomas has placed Douglas in harm’s way and used him to further his revenge plans. He even went so far as to fake his own death at one point. And while the brain tumor caused the delusions, Thomas isn’t mentally stable.

There’s also speculation that this custody battle could end the newfound friendship between Brooke and Taylor (Krista Allen). Will the grandmothers be able to get on the same page, or will they go back to feuding again?

How this all plays out remains to be seen, but Thomas is taking a big leap by attempting to sue Hope for custody of Douglas, as it could be his downfall.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the custody battle drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.