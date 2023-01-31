The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie versus Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful is coming in hot, with February sweeps kicking off this week.

After being focused on the Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor (Krista Allen) saga for months, there is finally something new happening.

When the writers sprung the Bill (Don Diamont) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) relationship on viewers, it was a shock.

The plot thickens as it continues to play out, and the confrontations begin.

With Katie (Heather Tom) fit to be tied over the budding relationship, she isn’t willing to lose Bill to Sheila.

Here’s what to expect this week from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila taunts Katie

Friday’s show saw Sheila listening to Katie plead with Bill to stop the nonsense with her.

Bill has been the one to save Sheila from all of her problems, so she needs to secure his loyalty. So far, she has it in the bag, but what Katie does to Bill gets him to second-guess himself.

When Sheila finally pops up, she taunts Katie. This sends Katie over the edge, heading straight to Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) beach house.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Katie would be shocked by what she learns, which was the big secret that Taylor was the one who shot Bill.

What will Katie do to stop Sheila?

As Katie continues to worry, she and Steffy are determined to stop Sheila. After learning the truth, will the two team up and plot against Sheila?

When Katie pointed out that Sheila didn’t have a ring, it seemed like a challenge. With as much power as Katie has to sway Bill, she should be worried at the very least.

Stopping Sheila is the only thing on Katie’s mind, but will it drive her to rekindle things with Bill to get him away from the grips of the resident psycho?

Family means everything to Katie, and this is something that has to be handled. Sheila is wreaking havoc in everyone’s lives, and no one feels safe as long as she is a free woman.

The only friend Sheila has is Deacon (Sean Kanan). He seems to be the best match for her, but she doesn’t get the perks she gets from Bill with him.

As February sweeps begins, there is plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on ABC.