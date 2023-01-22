The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon calls out Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease more conflict this week.

As Los Angeles reels from the news that Bill (Don Diamont) is shacking up with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), not everyone will sit by idly and let things happen.

Bill has had visitors in succession try to talk him out of his relationship with the psycho, and yet, he remains enamored with her.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is the current person trying to talk some sense into him, but it doesn’t appear that she is even getting through to him.

If Brooke can’t shake Bill up, nothing can.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect this week from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke pleads with Bill

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) suggested Brooke talk to Bill. He values La Logan, and it wasn’t too long ago he was begging her to come back to him.

She agrees, but it seems like the words she is saying to Bill aren’t processing for him. As she begs him to come to his senses, he stares without many reactions.

Sheila is there and, of course, makes it clear to Brooke that Bill loves her, and she loves him. However, the blonde bombshell isn’t buying it for a second.

Will Brooke get Bill to snap out of whatever trance he is in? Or will he ignore her warning and lose his entire family in the process?

Deacon and Sheila

Sheila decides it’s time to visit an old friend now that she has been released from custody.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is at Il Giardino when Sheila stops by. The two spent a lot of time together while she was hiding out at his place, and he knows her better than anyone else right now.

He isn’t going to mince words when he asks her about what’s going on with Bill. Deacon wants to know how much she loves Bill versus how much she is using him. The look on her face says it all. Bill is a means to an end for the resident psychopath.

The connection she shared with Deacon was something special. They had an incredible spark, which may be why she decided to visit him. She promised she wouldn’t tell them where she’d been hiding out before she ran into Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and she didn’t.

Sheila and Bill are dominating The Bold and the Beautiful right now, which will likely lead straight into February sweeps.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the soap drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.