The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas has plans and Finn encounters Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease a little switch-up.

It’s been almost two weeks of the Bill (Don Diamont) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) storyline and the fallout of everyone learning why she is not behind bars.

While the storyline seemingly came out of nowhere, next week, Bold viewers will see Sheila opposite some of the other men in her life. Namely her son, Finn (Tanner Novlan), and her former flame, Deacon (Sean Kanan).

The last time viewers saw Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), he was fired from Forrester. Next week, he’s back and has a few things on the agenda.

As the writers gear up for February sweeps, they have some tricks up their sleeves.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Sheila leaves Bill’s house

After what seems like weeks, Sheila finally ventures out into Los Angeles. She had been stuck at Bill’s mansion, but being out and about gave her some perspective.

She will visit her former flame and protector, Deacon. He was there for her when no one else was, allowing her to crash at his place while she figured out her next move.

The two were romantic, and he even visited her in jail when she was “turned in” by Bill.

What could Sheila say to Deacon when she goes to Il Giardino? Something tells us it won’t be how much she misses him.

Deacon isn’t the only one Sheila encounters while she is out. She will cross paths with Finn.

While she may be elated to see her son, he will put her in her place. There is zero room for reconciliation, and she won’t be a part of his life with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) or their kids.

It isn’t likely Sheila will settle for that, but how much she will push is another story.

Thomas is back

After being banished from Forrester Creations, Thomas finds himself back in the fold of things.

He is sure that with some adjustments and progress, he will be asked to return, but not everyone believes that is possible.

Thomas caused plenty of upset, including breaking up the Bridge marriage, ruining the Tridge reconciliation, and getting too close to Hope (Annika Noelle), all while using Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to help keep his secret.

What will Thomas have to say about Sheila’s return? And where has he been hiding since he receives the wrath of his father and grandfather?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.