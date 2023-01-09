The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy deals with blackmail, and Deacon visits Sheila

Bill is all about the blackmail on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful preview teases things in Los Angeles are being turned upside down.

Things with Bill (Don Diamont) are bizarre at best, which says a lot considering he’s done some pretty off-the-wall stuff on the show.

On Friday’s show, Taylor (Krista Allen) wanted to throw a party celebrating Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) arrest, but little does she know her own freedom is in jeopardy.

A lot is happening right now, which will lead to February sweeps.

The Forresters stand to lose a lot if Bill doesn’t back down, and it looks like he may not.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Steffy fills Taylor in on Bill’s blackmail

Bill is serious about Sheila’s freedom for Taylor’s. He wants to ensure that the woman he wants to be with is released and promises to remain quiet about Taylor shooting him.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be tasked with letting Taylor know what Bill is up to and telling her she and Finn (Tanner Novlan) plan to follow through to keep her out of jail.

Taylor will have none of that. She wants to ensure Steffy and Finn stay safe, even if it means she must spend time in jail.

This will be a big conflict for the mother and daughter, as they each want to protect the other.

Steffy won’t give up, though. She will continue to try and fight with Bill, but will he budge?

Sheila and Deacon

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Deacon (Sean Kanan) meeting with Sheila. The two grew into something; honestly, some fans didn’t hate it.

However, Sheila no longer needs Deacon now that she has Dollar Bill, so she can discard him and move forward. Luckily for him, the help he gave Sheila will likely remain a secret, and he can continue to live in Los Angeles without issue.

When Deacon tells her he had hoped she would be able to beat this, she slyly hints that she still might come out on top. It is clear Deacon had not heard about her encounter with Dollar Bill, as Steffy and Finn are keeping that bizarre confrontation a secret.

As the week continues, the focus will be developing this story, with some other things happening less.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the blackmail drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.