The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila is arrested and Bill gets praise

Sheila is arrested on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease things get wackier as 2023 barrels in like a train.

With a short week rounding out 2022, things will pick up where they left off when new episodes return.

Bill (Don Diamont) has been acting strange, especially with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) by his side.

There’s so much to work out, especially how those two came to be and why they both showed up at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) beach house.

It’s been a whirlwind year, and it appears that 2023 will keep up the pace.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Bill gets praise

No one is more surprised than Katie (Heather Tom) when she learns Bill was the one who turned Sheila into the authorities.

At the beginning of the week, Sheila is taken into custody. How that goes down remains unclear, but perhaps that will be played out as more of the situation between Bill, and the crazy woman is revealed.

When Katie begins to sing his praises for doing what is right, Dollar Bill will stop in his tracks. He doesn’t deserve the recognition as there is more to the story but seeing her believe him does something to his hardened heart.

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill will have some tough questions to ask. Will it be of himself or someone else?

Steffy worries

Now that psycho Sheila knows it was Taylor (Krista Allen) who shot Bill, the possibilities are endless.

Steffy worries that she might be blackmailed and her mom could be in danger. Finn (Tanner Novlan) had no idea Taylor was the one who shot Bill or the reasoning behind it.

When Steffy gets conflicting statements from Bill, she wonders what will come next.

Meanwhile, Sheila gets a visit from Mike (Ken Hanes). What will he have to tell the lady who used and discarded him to take the fall for her crimes? He isn’t too upset if he visits her, but Mike isn’t the brightest crayon in the box.

There is a lot packed into five new episodes next week. With a short week ahead of the holiday, The Bold and the Beautiful fans are interested to see what happens next with Bill and Sheila.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.