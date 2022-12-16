The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila’s getaway and Katie’s future

Steffy makes a confessional on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease next week’s episodes of the CBS soap will push the show forward a bit.

So much has been focused on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and his waffling between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen). With that finally over, the focus can shift.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) made a mistake running into Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and now she has to skip town.

All of that will come into play as moves are made.

Katie (Heather Tom) is underutilized on the show, but that’s about to change too.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Katie’s future

Katie has been stuck in a rut on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Her love life has been non-existent since Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) left town. She isn’t even in scenes with her son, Will, anymore.

Now that things are heating up between her and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), it looks like she may get some screen time.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie will get a promising proposal. Naturally, it is assumed to be from Carter. Will these two make their relationship official?

However, everyone knows that Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) can’t be counted out. Not when it comes to the Logan women. But, with Brooke single, he may focus more on wooing her and leave Katie to be with Carter.

Look for the baby Logan sister to smile a bit more following next week’s proposition.

Steffy makes a confession

Steffy has been on edge since she literally bumped into Sheila at the restaurant.

Spoilers tease that the raven-haired beauty will march into the police station and make a confession.

What will she have to say to Chief Baker?

Meanwhile, Deacon (Sean Kanan) is on edge as he waits to find out what Sheila’s next move will be. He thought she would be gone for good when he headed to work following their goodbye, but instead, she ran into Steffy.

Sheila will make her escape from Los Angeles, but how long will she be gone? She is determined to have a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan), and no one can tell her anything different.

Even though she is down right now, she can’t be counted out. There’s another crazy plan on the horizon, but when Sheila will show her cards remains unclear.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.