The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas loses it all and Sheila makes a decision

Thomas will get what he deserves on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease big moves on the horizon.

It’s been months since Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has been shacking up with Deacon (Sean Kanan), and now everyone realizes she is still alive.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will learn that actions have consequences and it won’t be good for him.

Things with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and the two women he loves hang in the balance.

With the holidays approaching and the year wrapping up, things are being flushed out on the CBS soap.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy runs into Sheila

Even though he has enjoyed the perks of Sheila staying with him, Deacon is in panic mode after the visit from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Next week, she will go on the run again. After running into Steffy in the bathroom at the restaurant, her cover is blown. Naturally, Sheila will flee, but where will she go?

Sheila wants to be close to her son, and despite his insistence he wants nothing to do with her, she is sure they can reconcile.

Thomas gets his comeuppance

After the stunt he pulled with CPS and framing Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), no one is on his side.

Hope expressed her disgust with him earlier this week, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease next week will be more brutal.

The hammer will come down hard on Thomas, including his firing from Forrester.

With everything he loved ripped from him, will Thomas go off the deep end? Will a more intense and revenge-seeking Thomas come back?

Ridge still has no decision

After the would-be wedding didn’t happen, Ridge took off to clear his head.

Taylor (Krista Allen) is also gone, but she didn’t leave with him.

Meanwhile, Brooke is waiting for a decision from the man she loves.

Ridge has no idea who he wants to spend his life with when he returns from his brief time away. He has waffled between the two women forever, and they continue to take him back each time and fight the other for the man they love.

Eric (John McCook) will offer insight, and we assume he wants Ridge to reconcile with Brooke. After all, he is her biggest fan.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.