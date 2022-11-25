The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: The fallout of the truth begins

Steffy wants Thomas to pay on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that fallout from the truth will rock the Forresters and Logans.

November sweeps wrap up next week, leaving storylines that will continue through the winter months.

This was a short week, with only three new episodes airing. Next week, things return to normal with five new episodes as the truth of what Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) did gets out.

Taylor (Krista Allen) is at the altar with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). She knows the truth, and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) knows the truth, but no one else does.

It’s unclear whether Taylor will move forward with the wedding or if she will blurt out the truth and reveal what her son did.

One thing’s for sure; it’s not the happy ending Tridge fans had hoped to get.

Steffy vows to get even with Thomas

No one was more upset about what Thomas did than Steffy.

She was not only upset about the fake DCFS call that he made using Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) voice on that app, but she was also upset about his treatment of Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

It’s no secret Steffy wanted her mom and dad back together by any means necessary, but she believed that it would happen at some point anyway, not because Thomas concocted a lie that led Ridge to dump Brooke and run straight to Taylor.

What Steffy will do to get even remains unclear, but one thing’s for sure, crossing the raven-haired beauty was a mistake.

Brooke and Taylor come face to face

After everything that happens at the would-be Tridge wedding, Ridge’s two women come face to face with each other.

It’s been a tough week for them both, and Brooke’s surprise visit from her dad, Stephen Logan (Patrick Duffy), only heightened that.

Will these two women be able to have a civil conversation? Will some understanding about what Thomas did come from both women?

Deacon messes with Bill

Deacon (Sean Kanan) will press Dollar Bill’s (Don Diamont) buttons for whatever reason.

He thinks he has a better shot with Brooke than the man with all the money.

However, earlier in the week, Deacon and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) bicker about Taylor and Brooke. Sheila can’t stand that Deacon is interested in Brooke, and she is still bitter about Taylor dumping their friendship.

As next week unfolds, The Bold and the Beautiful drama heightens daily.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.