The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Tridge wedding day

Ridge and Taylor’s wedding day is approaching. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a dramatic week ahead for the Forresters and Logans.

A long-awaited return happens in time for a wedding or possibly a would-be wedding.

November sweeps are nearly over, but there is plenty more drama coming to keep viewers interested.

Tridge has been the focus this month, and it looks like Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) may finally be able to say their vows.

However, there is a lingering secret that could destroy their family forever.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows is in store for this week’s episodes.

Stephen Logan returns

A Logan reunion takes place this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

While Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is miserable as she waits for Ridge to pledge his love to Taylor, an unexpected guest arrives.

Stephen Logan (Patrick Duffy) pops in to see his daughter and wants to know what’s happening.

As Brooke explains, the look on his face changes.

What will Stephen’s presence bring for the Logan sisters? After all, he hasn’t been seen on screen in ages.

Tridge wedding day

Tridge fans have been waiting for Ridge and Taylor to finally get married.

Their wedding day finally arrives this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The preview shows Eric (John McCook) asking Ridge whether he’s sure this is what he wants. After all, Eric is a staunch Brooke fan and can’t believe she would have called CPS on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Spoilers have teased that things get dicey as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) discovers a secret that angers her. She has plotted with Thomas to get their parents back together, but she didn’t do it with lies. Did she discover what Thomas did with the voice changer app?

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is guilt-ridden about knowing what his dad did. He can’t even fake excitement about his grandma Taylor and grandpa Ridge getting married. He is upset about his grand Brooke getting the blame, knowing what his dad did was wrong.

Whether Taylor and Ridge will marry without a hitch is unclear. When the truth comes to light, it may be the end of them, but will it be before or after they finish their vows?

The excitement on Taylor’s face in the video shows joy, but how long will she retain her happily ever after?

Be sure to tune in so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.