The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: A family reunion and Tridge heartbreak?

Ridge and Brooke have a big week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease bombshells are on the way for the Forresters and Logans.

It’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out, but will it be next week?

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is in a really tough spot knowing the truth about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and the CPS call.

Spoilers tease that two people are in precarious situations, but who and why?

A Tridge wedding is on the horizon, but will it make it through the secrets hanging in the balance, or will it be another heartbreak for Taylor (Krista Allen)?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

A Logan family reunion

It’s been a long time since Stephen Logan (Patrick Duffy) has been onscreen. That all changes next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

While Brooke is in shambles, her father returns to town for a two-episode stint. He will debut on Wednesday and be present again on Monday, November 28, before disappearing from the canvas again.

Interestingly enough, Stephen will bring his girlfriend Lucy to town with him. Lucy will be played by Linda Purl, Duffy’s real-life girlfriend.

What will happen when Stephen arrives in town remains to be seen, but it will be a treat for long-time fans who have missed seeing more Logan family members on the canvas.

Tridge heartbreak?

Tridge fans have been waiting for a reunion for years. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has chosen Brooke repeatedly, and now, he is on the verge of marrying Taylor.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finds out something that outrages her. Could it be she learned the truth about what Thomas did to ensure his father would dump Brooke?

She has been set on her parents’ reunion, but not under false pretenses. This will break Taylor’s heart once the truth is made public, and it’s only a matter of time before that happens.

Spoilers also tease that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) overhears a conversation that leaves him speechless. He may learn the truth about Thomas calling CPS and pretending to be Brooke. With his loyalty to Katie (Heather Tom) now and his friendship with Ridge, will he speak out?

It’s a short week for The Bold and the Beautiful, with Thursday and Friday’s episodes being preempted.

Be sure to tune in this week to see how everything plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.