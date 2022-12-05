The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila’s days are numbered

Sheila is on borrowed time on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease things aren’t looking good for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Everyone believes she is dead after her toe was found, but something changes this week.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) have been living their lives carefree, not knowing that Sheila has been shacked up with Deacon (Sean Kanan) for months.

He’s been warning and begging her to stay in the apartment. She’s getting too comfortable sneaking out with her wigs, which might be her downfall.

Things change this week when Finn discovers his mother isn’t dead.

Now, the hunt for Sheila is on.

Finn learns his mom is alive

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) would be back on December 5, which coincides with Finn learning that Sheila is alive.

He talks to Steffy, who worries about Sheila being alive.

The preview video shows Steffy saying Sheila staged her death to someone, though who she is talking to wasn’t shown.

Finn was said to be searching for something this week, and that is presumably his mom. He knows that she won’t be able to resist contact with him, and he vows to make sure she ends up behind bars.

Even though she helped keep him alive, there is no love lost between Finn and Sheila. He wants her to pay and to keep his family safe.

Deacon freaks out

For weeks, Deacon told Sheila that sneaking out risked them getting caught. She can’t help herself, which causes more anxiety for him.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Deacon says he has no idea where Sheila Carter is. Of course, that is so far from the truth as the two are sleeping together.

Hope (Annika Noelle) even saw Sheila in Deacon’s apartment once but didn’t piece things together. Will the news about Sheila being alive jog that memory for her?

Deacon has a lot to lose, especially with Hope. Their relationship has blossomed, and he has worked well at the restaurant.

Will the search for Sheila lead to more discoveries no one is ready for?

Sheila is living on borrowed time, and if Finn chooses to use himself as bait, she is as good as caught because she wants nothing more than to reunite with her son and grandson.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.