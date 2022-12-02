The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: A search begins, ultimatums, and more

Brooke has to think about what happened with Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease the fallout from the would-be wedding continues.

Viewers watched as the Tridge wedding was stalled, and the groom left to see Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Taylor (Krista Allen) was in the impossible situation of outing her son or letting the wedding go as planned. She chose the latter, only for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to speak out and stop everything.

In the coming week, the relationships will continue to be strained as the betrayal goes deep this time.

It isn’t only about the Forresters and Logans, though.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Look for some Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) drama too.

Steffy and Thomas

This brother and sister duo is going through it.

Steffy is angry about what Thomas did and how he manipulated his son again.

Everyone believed he had changed for the better, yet they are back to square one.

The raven-haired beauty will want revenge for destroying their parents’ relationship. Things were going so well, and he blew it with a fake phone call.

This isn’t the only fire Steffy will deal with, though.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) wants to know more about his family, which may include siblings. Will he search for more members of his biological family on Sheila’s side? Everyone believes she is dead, so what harm could a little digging do? Apparently, enough to send Steffy spiraling, and her gut instincts are throwing up red flag after red flag.

Tridge or Bridge?

It was clear Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) went to see Brooke hoping for a grand reunion. That didn’t happen, though.

Brooke needs time to think about what comes next, especially after being completely shut out by Ridge, who wouldn’t even give her answers about their split.

Despite offers from Bill (Don Diamont) and Deacon, Brooke only wants Ridge. Will she keep him hanging as she attempts to hurt him as much as he hurt her?

Other Bold and the Beautiful happenings

Deacon will continue to plead with Sheila to stop leaving the apartment for joy outings. There is a lot at stake if she gets caught for both of them.

Let’s be honest. It’s only a matter of time before it blows up in their face.

The two will argue about what should happen, and Sheila decides to do what she wants, despite being asked to tone it down a bit.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.