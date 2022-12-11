Thomas gets a reality check on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Bold and the Beautiful fans can’t help but wonder whether Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) time on the CBS soap is coming to an end.

He’s done several very dark things since his return to town, and despite his family remaining behind him and it being revealed he was suffering from a brain tumor, the latest stunt may not be forgivable.

Thomas believed calling CPS on himself and using Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) was a sure shot at getting his parents back together.

What he didn’t bank on is Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) figuring it out and telling his Aunt Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) the truth about it all.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is off doing some soul-searching, and Taylor (Krista Allen) has left town. Brooke doesn’t immediately take him back, as she wants him to commit to her fully, without Taylor in the way.

So, is Thomas leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

Will Thomas leave The Bold and the Beautiful?

As of now, there’s been no talk of Matthew Atkinson exiting The Bold and the Beautiful. However, that doesn’t mean anything in the soap world.

Matthew could have wrapped filming, and we’d never know until his final air date. And the character of Thomas has already faked his death once.

It’s a highly complex situation, and without Vinny (Joe LoCicero) around to help him out of this, it seems a downward spiral is exactly where the character of Thomas is headed.

He lost everything by setting Brooke up, and the consequences catch up to him next week.

What is coming up for Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful?

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Thomas gets kicked down next week.

Viewers have already watched as Hope (Annika Noell) revealed she no longer wanted to work with him.

Now, it looks like he will be fired from Forrester Creations. That will be a kick to the gut as it’s a family company, and despite the bad things he did, Thomas is a talented designer.

Where will he live now if he isn’t allowed to remain at Eric’s (John McCook) home?

It seems Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) returns to the canvas next week. He will lay down the law with the son he loved and stood behind despite all of the most recent things he did to Hope and his son, Douglas.

Sending Thomas off the canvas makes the most sense, but it’s not written in stone that Thomas is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what happens to Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.