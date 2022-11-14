The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas learns the truth and Brooke confronts Thomas

Thomas uses Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal things get intense this week as Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) misdeed is discovered.

Just as everything appears to have fallen into place, things could get shaken up.

The Tridge wedding is moving forward, and Thomas is determined that it will go off without a hitch.

His scheming has worked perfectly so far, but that’s about to change thanks to his inquisitive son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

This week will be filled with plenty of pleading and confrontation.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Douglas discovers Thomas’ secret

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Douglas being scolded by his dad.

This isn’t unlike what viewers have seen in the past, where Thomas intimidates Douglas into keeping quiet. In fact, it is quite the same, just a different set of circumstances.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Douglas appears to have discovered the recording of Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) voice making the CPS call.

Thomas will lay it on thick with Douglas to keep quiet so that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) will get married. After all, Ridge will be presenting his new lady love a ring this week.

It’s a lot of pressure for Douglas, and he knows better than to keep quiet, but will he spill the beans about Brooke’s voice on the app?

Brooke confronts Thomas

While at Forrester, Brooke asks Thomas what he did. She is only grasping at straws at this point, as she has no idea what he did to ensure her marriage to Ridge ended.

Picking up on clues Ridge gave her when she signed the annulment, Brooke is pretty sure Thomas is the reason they split. She doesn’t know how he fits into the puzzle, but she is right about her instincts about him.

Thomas will get smug about things, but how much longer will he be able to keep his secret? He is trying to make sure his mom and dad make it down the aisle without any trouble, and it may prove to be more challenging than he hoped.

The growing tension between Thomas and Brooke also puts Hope (Annika Noelle) in an awkward position. She knows something is off with him after he made a pass at her…again. Will she finally realize Thomas is off the deep end again, or will she continue to cover for him?

Be sure to tune in all this week to find out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.