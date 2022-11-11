The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Tridge moves forward and Thomas plots

Ridge is heartbroken while ending things with Brooke. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease it’s more of the same.

Even though it’s November sweeps, there doesn’t seem to be much excitement on the show.

The Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor (Krista Allen) love triangle is still front and center.

There’s also the Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) situation. He was turned down by Hope (Annika Noelle), and the stakes have never been higher.

As the Forrester family begins to crack, people are waiting in the wings to pick up the pieces.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge and Taylor move forward

Ridge moved forward with giving Brooke the annulment papers. She is beside herself and genuinely has no idea what she did to make him turn on her like this.

Taylor has been realistic about her expectations of Ridge, mainly because this isn’t her first rodeo here.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Taylor and Ridge romanticize their future as Thomas and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) egg them on. They want nothing more than their parents together, and now, they have that.

There have been some hints Taylor and Ridge may tie the knot quickly, just ahead of a possible shoe-dropping to ruin their happiness. A big secret is still out there, and Brooke insists she has no idea why Ridge left her, and Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) are tossing around the idea that Thomas is partially to blame for the Bridge split. It’s only a matter of time before the truth prevails.

Thomas slips up

Thomas was bold when he attempted to make his move on Hope. Despite promising that he understood the boundaries and their working relationship, Hope seems to have doubts about him.

She is concerned about Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and wants to believe that Thomas has changed for his son. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

He managed to frame Brooke for the CPS call, but he’s plotting another insurance policy to ensure that Ridge never returns to his “Logan.”

Speculation is another call is made to CPS, but what would prompt another call? Does Thomas think that calling again will be the final nail in the coffin because of how the conversation went between Brooke and Ridge?

