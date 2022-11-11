The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Tridge moves forward and Thomas plots

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease it’s more of the same.
Even though it’s November sweeps, there doesn’t seem to be much excitement on the show.
The Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor (Krista Allen) love triangle is still front and center.
There’s also the Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) situation. He was turned down by Hope (Annika Noelle), and the stakes have never been higher.
As the Forrester family begins to crack, people are waiting in the wings to pick up the pieces.
Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.
Ridge and Taylor move forward
Ridge moved forward with giving Brooke the annulment papers. She is beside herself and genuinely has no idea what she did to make him turn on her like this.
Taylor has been realistic about her expectations of Ridge, mainly because this isn’t her first rodeo here.
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Taylor and Ridge romanticize their future as Thomas and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) egg them on. They want nothing more than their parents together, and now, they have that.
There have been some hints Taylor and Ridge may tie the knot quickly, just ahead of a possible shoe-dropping to ruin their happiness. A big secret is still out there, and Brooke insists she has no idea why Ridge left her, and Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) are tossing around the idea that Thomas is partially to blame for the Bridge split. It’s only a matter of time before the truth prevails.
Thomas slips up
Thomas was bold when he attempted to make his move on Hope. Despite promising that he understood the boundaries and their working relationship, Hope seems to have doubts about him.
She is concerned about Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and wants to believe that Thomas has changed for his son. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.
He managed to frame Brooke for the CPS call, but he’s plotting another insurance policy to ensure that Ridge never returns to his “Logan.”
Speculation is another call is made to CPS, but what would prompt another call? Does Thomas think that calling again will be the final nail in the coffin because of how the conversation went between Brooke and Ridge?
Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.More: Soaps, The Bold and the Beautiful
I hope it all comes crashing down soon. Ridge’s acting Thursday was sickening. I haven’t watch today’s show. I’m hoping Thomas will come crashing down and take ridge (steffy too would make me happy) soon. Stories replay and weren’t good the first time. This show is the bottom of the barrel lately.
I’ve quit watching. Got tired of the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor thing. They took too long with the truth for me and I just got tired of watching the same thing day after day. Writers are lazy.
Need to hurry up and let things come out about Thomas. Stop lagging every thing out. Thomas is sick.
The whole Ridge/Logan story is just exhausting. It’s always something over and over and he always takes her back so just leave them and find a new story. I’m tired of the Ridge saga. Don’t watch as much as I used to. You can watch Monday and Friday and know what’s going on. Sad show just goes back to same stories over and over
Too many adults acting like children! Taylor you have more class then to waste your time, intelligence, and beauty on Ridge! Leave him in the dust!
I hope that Thomas’ evilness comes up soon before Ridge and Taylor do marry. I love me some Ridge and Brook!
If Brooke has any sense at all, she will let Bill take care of her. Let the crazy dressmaker have Taylor and maybe he will finally see how deceiving and manipulative his children are. And by the way, where is RJ? They never mention him anymore.
I totally agree! Ridge is acting like a child, letting his children manipulate him. I mean really!
The bold and the beautiful need some new storylines .I am sick of love triangles especially if they have already been played out.why can’t they come up with something new?I hope Ridge and Taylor and Steffy and Thomas all get What is coming to them
This show has just gotten ridiculous. Storylines play on way too long. Taylor is stupid to take Ridge back. Brooke is stupid for wanting him when he can’t be honest on why he’s with Taylor and ran right to Taylor while still married and Ridge just ping pongs back and forth. Thomas and Steffy are grown adults. They need to leave their parents to figure stuff out on their own. I’ve watched this show from day one. It’s had some dumb storylines in the past but this same triangle is just tiring to watch. I won’t anymore.