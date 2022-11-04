The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope is stunned, Bill makes a move, and more

Thomas is out of control on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal romance is in the air, but it may not be mutual for two couples.

Viewers have watched as Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) spirals out of control with his obsession for Hope (Annika Noelle) creeping back in.

Things have worsened with the Hope for the Future show going off without a hitch.

There’s also Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who is currently single. She had two potential suitors already end up at her door, but the beautiful blonde is holding out hope for a reconciliation with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

With things so focused on Hope’s show’s success, nearly everyone except Liam (Scott Clifton) and Brooke has missed the red flags.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Thomas crosses the line

In all of the excitement surrounding the success of the Hope for the Future, Thomas’ judgment is clouded.

As he and Hope celebrate their accomplishment, he takes things too far, which alarms Hope. Will she finally see everything her husband and mother have been telling her?

It’s clear she is feeling neglected and unsupported by Liam, but Thomas is not an option. Despite his advances, Hope is not interested in anything but co-parenting Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) with him.

Bill doesn’t take no for an answer

Bill (Don Diamont) isn’t letting Brooke continue to push him away.

He knows that no one can love her like him, and next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, he pursues her again.

Brooke has a weakness where Bill is concerned, but she isn’t ready to call it quits on her husband just yet. She believes something will change, and Ridge will return home because they are each other’s “destiny.”

Will Bill be persistent enough to wear down Brooke, or will she turn him away again?

Deacon and Sheila

This odd couple is growing on The Bold and the Beautiful fans. When Deacon (Sean Kanan) attempts something nice for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), it may not go as planned.

Sheila gets upset when she learns about his feelings for Brooke, though they haven’t been a secret at all.

Can these two manage to keep things together, or will they end up destroying each other?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.