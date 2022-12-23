The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila wants forgiveness and Thomas reappears

Steffy isn’t in a forgiving mood on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that actions have consequences for more than one person.

It will be a short week with the CBS soap showing an encore presentation of an episode from August 2022.

So much has changed on The Bold and the Beautiful this year, and it looks like the new year will bring new relationships and friendships for the people of Los Angeles.

With a psycho on the loose, no one feels comfortable, especially those she has wronged.

A short week won’t stop the drama from being piled on, though.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Sheila wants forgiveness

If we’d have to guess, we don’t think Finn (Tanner Novlan) or Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is in a very forgiving mood when it comes to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila makes a daring move, which puts her in the crosshairs of Finn and Steffy. When they find themselves face-to-face with her, what will happen?

It seems that Sheila wants a chance to make things right with her son and daughter-in-law, but there’s no chance they will fall for her tricks. She has been focused on Finn and being a part of his life, and she maybe would have had that already if she didn’t shoot him and his wife in an alley and left them for dead.

Thomas faces the Board of Directors

It’s about time Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) was given some consequences for what he did to the Bridge marriage. Not only did Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) annul his marriage to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but he also nearly married Taylor (Krista Allen) under false pretenses.

Rumors are circulating that Thomas may be leaving Los Angeles, but neither The Bold and the Beautiful nor Matthew Atkinson has commented on what is being said. There isn’t much room for another redemption story, and Hope (Annika Noelle) has already made it clear she doesn’t want to work with him anymore.

So, what will happen when Thomas meets with the Board of Directors at Forrester Creations?

Other Bold news

In a rather exciting turn of events, Brooke and Taylor work on strengthening their friendship. They no longer need Ridge and have bonded over their shared scorn and adoration for the man who played with their hearts for far too long.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) spend time together in a very romantic way. Their relationship is heating up as Bill (Don Diamont) spirals.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.