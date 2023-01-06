The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy makes a decision, and Sheils is popular

Sheila is popular this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease it’s more of the same again.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and her freedom will be the focus as the show moves forward.

Not only did Mike (Ken Hanes) pledge his love to her, she has Bill (Don Diamont) arranging special visits and, hopefully, her release.

As all of this is going down, Bill takes time to reflect on which side of the story he wants to be on.

Things continue to go from bad to worse, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is concerned, as she continues to worry about her mom.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy worries about Taylor

Steffy is worried that if she doesn’t drop the charges against Sheila, Taylor (Krista Allen) will lose everything.

There will be some back and forth between Steffy and Taylor when she finds out about the blackmail.

Sheila is so dangerous and having her behind bars is the only way to keep everyone safe, even if that means Taylor will go to jail. This will be an intense argument between the mother and daughter duo.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) will go along with whatever Steffy wants. He will be right by her side if she decides not to press charges (which is likely where this is headed).

Expect this to last for at least the whole week, but we’re betting longer.

Sheila and Deacon

Interestingly enough, even though Sheila is a psycho, she has men falling all over her, even while she is locked up.

This week Mike was there to profess his love, and then Bill popped in to see her and check in on her to make sure she was doing okay.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon (Sean Kanan) stops by to visit Sheila. They spent some good times together, and it seems they reflect on them.

However, Sheila knows that Deacon can’t save her, and Bill will. Perhaps Deacon is just coming by to ensure she doesn’t rat him out for helping her because he genuinely wants his life to be redeemed.

All the cards are lined up for Sheila to be a free woman and to rub it in Steffy’s face that despite her best efforts to keep her family safe, she failed.

Be sure to tune in daily so that nothing is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.