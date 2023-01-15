The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila and Bill take center stage

Steffy is out for blood on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week tease it’s all about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill (Don Diamont).

Their relationship seemingly came out of nowhere, and while the writers tried to give a brief synopsis of how they met, it still doesn’t make much sense.

News about Sheila’s freedom has spread through the Forrester and Logan camps, but this week, Bill’s boys learn the truth about their father and where he stands with the dangerous woman.

His disregard for his family and obsession with Sheila is stunning. While viewers watched as he begged for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) back, no one ever thought he’d go so far as to hook up with Sheila.

Now she is a free woman, and everyone else in Los Angeles is on high alert.

Here’s what The Bold and the Beautiful preview teases for this week.

Katie tries to reason with Bill

Upon learning that Sheila was a free woman, Katie still had no idea it was Bill who secured her release or that they were in a relationship.

She has been worried about him but praised his efforts in getting Sheila behind bars.

Now, she will head to Bill’s house to try and reason with him about what’s happening. Of course, she will unlikely get through to him, with Sheila keeping tabs on what’s being said.

This isn’t a ploy to win Bill back. It’s an attempt to save him from himself as he is headed down a path he may regret.

Steffy fills Liam in

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been busy figuring out how to keep her family safe.

She and Finn (Tanner Novlan) believed that even if they declined to testify, the other charges would land Sheila behind bars for years to come. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) chat at the beach house as she explains what Bill’s been up to. Liam is stunned to learn that his dad is siding with Sheila and blackmailing Steffy.

This won’t go over well with Liam or Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Not only is Sheila dangerous, but she is also putting Bill’s grandchildren at risk.

Did he forget what she did to Brooke? What about the fact that Steffy is Kelly’s mother?

Everything will heavily focus on Bill and Sheila this week, leaving several people stunned about how he has lashed out and chosen to be with a psycho.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.