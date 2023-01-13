The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Shelia and Taylor cross paths and Bill’s family crumbles

Taylor will confront Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap prove that Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) freedom is on everyone’s mind.

After believing their nightmare was over, Sheila is not only alive, but she is also a free woman.

Confrontations are coming, and someone could lose it all.

The Forresters and Logans are on the same page where Sheila is concerned, but Bill (Don Diamont) is still convinced he loves her as he continues to play her knight in shining armor.

As news spreads about the blackmail, everyone is on high alert for her next move.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Bill takes the heat

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reels from the fact that Sheila is a free woman, despite the other charges against her.

Protecting Taylor (Krista Allen) is her biggest priority, but her mom can take the heat.

Bill and Sheils are intimate, which makes their relationship more real. Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) thought Sheils broke into their dad’s home, but they were sorely mistaken.

When Liam learns the truth about what happened from Steffy, he enlists his brother’s help to get through to their dad. Not only is his relationship with Sheila putting his granddaughters in danger, but it is also putting their little brother in danger.

And speaking of their little brother, you can imagine how well things go over when Katie (Heather Tom) finds out that Bill is involved with Sheila. He let her go on and on with praise and didn’t stop her, and now, she knows the truth.

Sheila and Taylor

Taylor isn’t happy about the position Bill put Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) in regarding Sheila.

She was going to take matters into her own hands, and she does.

When Taylor and Sheila meet, she will call Sheila’s bluff. Taylor knows who and what she is dealing with now and is hellbent on ensuring her family is protected.

What will happen between these two to cause even further upset?

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke (Katherin Kelly Lang) takes matters into her own hands regarding her family. What could La Logan have up her sleeve that could cause upset?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.