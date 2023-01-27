The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila seeks out Katie and Taylor is protected

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that things are about to get intense in Los Angeles.

As the blackmail Bill (Don Diamont) placed on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) continues to haunt them and their family, someone makes a decision.

It’s been a wild ride since the beginning of the year, and the writers continue throwing curveballs viewers’ way as February sweeps get underway.

Steffy and Finn are worried about Sheila’s freedom, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are concerned about what she will do to Bill.

With so much at stake, threats will be issues, and protections will be implemented.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Protecting Taylor

Taylor (Krista Allen) is back in the fold. She is determined to make things right for her daughter and grandchildren, even if that means jail time for her.

However, Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle) will attempt to talk her out of her conviction to tell the police she shot Bill. Neither wants Taylor behind bars, and it isn’t a guarantee that Sheila will be imprisoned again.

And by the end of the week, Brooke vows to keep Taylor safe. Their budding friendship has been refreshing after decades of back and forth over Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Katie is on Sheila’s radar

Sheila thought she had Bill on her leash, but that may not be the case.

After Katie laid things out for him on Friday’s show, he contemplated doing what was right as he pleaded with Katie about restoring their family. She clarified that Sheila would not know their son, and Bill would have to watch him grow up from afar.

As Sheila hid and listened, she had a sinister look.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila will ensure that her place in Bill’s life is known. When she attempts to issue a threat against Katie, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) steps in. He cares about her very much, and no one will jeopardize her, especially Sheila.

And, when Sheila shows up to talk to Deacon (Sean Kanan), he will have to hide his feelings. It looks like the writers have him falling for the psycho, which means there could be more trouble for him coming up — especially if Brooke and Hope get involved.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.