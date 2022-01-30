The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas tells Steffy about Brooke and Deacon

Deacon will hear from Ridge this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that what happened on New Year’s Eve will be exposed.

After weeks of trying to dodge the truth, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will face everyone knowing what happened between her and Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Buckle up The Bold and the Beautiful fans; it will be a wild ride!

Ridge confronts Deacon

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will see Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) warn Deacon to stay away from Brooke as the week begins. He isn’t going to play nice, either.

In the preview video, Ridge is angry and yelling. He thinks Brooke’s slip-up may have something to do with Deacon being back. Of course, he is correct, but he has no idea just how deep things have gone between the two.

Remember, Ridge heard Douglas’ (Henry Joseph Samiri) story about kissing Santa Claus. Even though the Forresters thought he was just being a kid, he has all the info he needs about what happened and just doesn’t know it yet.

Thomas tells Steffy what really happened between Brooke and Deacon

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is out for revenge with Brooke, and it looks like she knows everything she needs to know.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Douglas tells Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) the truth this week. He confirms that he saw Brooke kissing Hope’s (Annika Noelle) dad. He is stunned to learn the truth, and when he tells Steffy about what he knew, she is fuming.

Taking Brooke down is at the top of her list, and now, it can happen. Steffy is upset that Brooke played Ridge, and she’s ready to get her parents back together.

Taylor (Kirsta Allen) will be there for Ridge by the end of the week. Will he be wallowing in learning that Brooke kissed Deacon on New Yer’s Eve? Who will be the one to break the news to him that his wife cheated again?

Meanwhile, Brooke is spiraling out of control. She is so concerned that her marriage will end if Ridge finds out. She is venting to Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) in the cabin, but little does she know that Steffy and Thomas already know the truth thanks to Douglas spilling the beans.

Be sure to tune in all week as Brooke unravels and Steffy plots her demise.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.