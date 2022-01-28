The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy plots and Carter is threatened

Steffy is determined to reunite Taylor and Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that next week’s episodes of the CBS soap will be filled with tense moments.

Decisions will be made about relationships, and someone will be on the receiving end of blackmail.

As February sweeps roll in, things in the Logan and Forrester worlds get turned upside down.

Steffy plots a family reunion

It’s no secret Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants her parents to reunite. She has pushed for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) to spend time together since the doctor came back home.

Now, she is working overtime to ensure that her dad sees all her mom offers. She isn’t a fan of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and she wants to take her down. Steffy knows something is up, and she will poke around next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Will she be the one who puts two and two together with Douglas’ (Henry Joseph Samiri) story? He told her, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and Ridge about grandma kissing Santa Claus earlier this week, and a lightbulb went off for Steffy.

By the end of the week, Ridge relishes spending time with Taylor. Will this be because he knows the truth about Brooke? Spoilers tease, he confronts Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Carter gets it from Grace

When Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) arrived in Los Angeles, viewers were concerned about how she would fit into the canvas. Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, she proves that she is a worthy opponent for Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Grace confronts the Forrester COO about his kiss with Paris (Diamond White). He is working through his feelings for her, and her mom is butting in. Why is she so invested in her daughter’s love life?

However, the way Carter chooses to explain his relationship with Paris to Grace isn’t good enough. She comes back at him with blackmail, which causes him to think long and hard about his next steps. What does the doctor have on the finance man?

Carter and Paris talk about where things are headed at the end of the week. She is still sort of seeing Zende (Delon de Metz), which complicates things. Marriage wasn’t what she wanted, and Carter warned her of Zende’s intentions ahead of time. He wasn’t trying to move in on his friend’s girl, but that’s where he ended up.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.