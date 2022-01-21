The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke confesses and Douglas spills the beans

Brooke spirals as Hope learns the truth on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal there is finally some movement in the storylines next week.

As the CBS soap prepares for February sweeps, everything begins to fall apart with the Forresters and Logans.

How will the keeping of a secret impact relationship dynamics?

Brooke confesses to Hope

After Hope (Annika Noelle) presented Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) with what Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) saw, she is overwhelmed with guilt and panic.

As the week progresses, Brooke will begin to spiral as she worries about the truth getting out. She knows Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will lose it when he learns she cheated on him with Deacon. He’s made his feelings known about him hanging around, and that was before the two kissed.

He saw the kiss between Brooke and Deacon (Sean Kanan), and this time, Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) actually listened to the little boy.

Now that Hope knows the truth, she will be forced to keep quiet. However, that doesn’t mean she can’t ask her dad about it, and that’s precisely what happens next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

As Hope and Deacon discuss what happened, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) lurks in the shadows. Will she catch wind of what happened on New Year’s Eve? Her plan to have Brooke fall off the wagon worked, and she even managed to cheat on Ridge with Deacon in the process.

Douglas feels the pressure

Now that Hope knows the truth about what happened, she can’t have Douglas blabbering the secret all over the place.

He struggles to keep quiet when he spends time with his dad, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Ridge. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Douglas tells his family a story mid-week. It’s likely the one about grandma kissing Santa Claus, though they will probably brush him off as it does seem nonsensical.

This gives Steffy an idea, though. As she continues to think something more is up, she may be the one who exposes the truth about Brooke and Deacon. She wants nothing more than to see her parents reunite, and with Brooke’s infidelity, it could happen.

Will Douglas crack under pressure? Be sure to tune in next week to find out what happens and watch Brooke spiral as the truth is exposed.

