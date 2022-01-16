The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke’s lie continues to grow

Brooke is spiraling on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease more of the same is coming up this week on the CBS soap.

For weeks it’s been all about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her kiss with Deacon (Sean Kanan). Her slip in sobriety has also been a hot topic, but the blonde beauty continues to deny knowing what caused her to drink.

It’s that lie that will eat away at her as the week plays out.

Deacon professes his love

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, viewers saw Deacon head to speak with Brooke. He professed his love for her, and that scene will continue to play out when the CBS soap returns Monday.

While she continues to tell him to walk away, Deacon isn’t taking Brooke’s very clear words to heart. He is determined to have her and reunite his family with Hope (Annika Noelle).

Broke can’t stop thinking about the kiss. After all, viewers have seen the same flashback to the kiss at least a dozen times over the last two weeks, and it will probably be several more as this week carries out.

Ridge goes to bat for Brooke

It’s very clear that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) aren’t fond of their father’s marriage to Brooke. They continuously dog her to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), leaving him a little peeved.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Ridge tells his kids that Brooke is his wife and has his full support. He isn’t interested in them bashing her, and it looks they aren’t doing themselves any favors by continuing.

Ridge talks to Brooke and reiterates that he is happy she told him the truth, and it makes him want to be a better man for her. Both are emotional as they talk, and she begins to crumble knowing that she is lying to him.

She will be forced to pull herself together and continue to keep this secret if she wants to keep her marriage. Little does she know that Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) saw her and Deacon kiss and tried to get someone to listen. He’s said it to Liam (Scott Clifton) twice and once in front of Hope.

Be sure to tune in daily to see how long this will continue and how many more flashback scenes will play out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.