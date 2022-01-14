The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke’s guilt is overwhelming and Taylor offers help

Taylor reaches out to Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is still dealing with her drinking relapse, and it is more of the same as she flashbacks to the night with Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Taylor (Krista Allen) will go out on a limb, but how will she even know what her nemesis needs?

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, a lot is happening next week, so let’s dig into what viewers can expect.

Hope presses Brooke

After feeling guilty for leaving Brooke alone, Hope (Annika Noelle) does some digging on her own. She and Liam (Scott Clifton) get close to the truth, but not before they are sidetracked.

Hope will ask her husband not to tell Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) the details about what is going on with Brooke. She didn’t let the Forrester women know, and it’s important that he doesn’t either.

Hope will push Brooke to tell her what happened that triggered her to drink again by the end of the week. Will she humor her daughter and confess what happened with Deacon, or will she continue to try and bury the kiss?

Speaking of Deacon and Brooke, he professes his love for her at the beginning of the week. This will complicate things further as she continues to fight her demons. It’s unlikely she will even consider a reconciliation with Hope’s father, but that doesn’t mean Deacon is done fighting for her.

Sheila fixates as Taylor tries to help

Crazy Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is still hellbent on making sure Brooke pays. She has been pushing for Taylor to end up with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), even though it has no benefit in her life.

As Sheila rambles to Taylor about Brooke, the doctor grows more suspicious. She can’t understand the fixation, but Sheila must pick up on that as she scales back her comments.

Surprisingly, Taylor visits Brooke to offer her help. It’s unclear how she knows about what the Logan lady is dealing with, but to put things behind them, the good doctor reaches out and gives her the option of assistance.

There is so much history between these women, don’t count on them becoming friends any time soon.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.