The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke has regrets and Taylor worries about Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that regret is the name of the game.

The Forresters and the Logans have a lot to celebrate with the new year upon them. While it is mostly good news, some devastating things are happening, too.

2021 brought Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) back to town, and they have stirred up trouble going into the new year.

Brooke wreaks of regret and alcohol

After spending several hours drinking and reminiscing with Deacon, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is dripping with regret.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) saw Brooke and Deacon kissing. It’s anyone’s guess what he will do, but because The Bold and the Beautiful likes to drag things out, he likely keeps things to himself for a while.

She fell off the wagon and went all out with her drinking. What started with champagne turned into vodka shots, which led to bad decisions. Brooke will struggle with telling Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) but ultimately reveals that she broke her sobriety on New Year’s Eve. Thankfully, he responds in a supportive nature and attends a meeting with his wife.

Taylor is concerned about Sheila

Taylor (Krista Allen) worries about Sheila and her presence in town despite giving her a second chance.

She popped up at her job this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, and next week, she runs into her again. This time, Sheila is set on pushing Taylor toward Ridge, and she is so sure there will be an opportunity, which raises some red flags.

As Sheila continues to talk about her hatred from Brooke, Taylor becomes concerned. After all, this is her field of expertise. The situation is about to be dire, but no one has any idea.

Sheila was the one who switched the label on the champagne and helped Brooke fall off the wagon, and now, she is pushing Taylor toward Ridge.

A lot is in store for 2022, and things are just getting started. With Brooke cheating on Ridge with Deacon and Sheila focusing on revenge against Brooke, the drama gets heavy.

Will Brooke confess to Ridge about the night with Deacon? Who will Taylor tell about Sheila’s bizarre behavior?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.