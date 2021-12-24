The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila plots against Brooke and Paris and Zende move forward

Brooke is Sheila’s target on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that Taylor (Krista Allen) has a new friend in Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Things have started to shift in Los Angeles, and it looks like the return of several important people will be enough to switch things up and cause new waves for 2022.

It’s a short week for The Bold and the Beautiful, with programming preempted for the New Year’s Eve episode, leaving only four new episodes before walking into 2022.

Sheila plots against Brooke

With Taylor suggesting Sheila spend time with Finn (Tanner Novlan) on Christmas Eve, she has a newfound friend.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila will pop up at Taylor’s office, surprising the doctor. This is not what Taylor had in mind regarding her former foe. Friendship is not the answer; keeping your enemies close was the goal.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is now their common enemy, and Sheila wastes no time plotting against her. By the end of the week, look for the blonde to be “stuck” with Deacon (Sean Kanan) as they reminisce about their affair that led to Hope (Annika Noelle) being born.

This could be another way to break apart Bridge and possibly reunite Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with Taylor? The writers are pushing it hard, and the “family” idea with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is being discussed a lot.

Zende gets the ring

It seems like Zende (Delon de Metz) asked Quinn (Rena Sofer) to design a ring for him forever ago. He wants to propose to Paris (Diamond White), and with New Year’s Eve this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, what better time is there?

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will warn Paris about what Zende has planned. How will this affect her relationship with him? Spoilers tease he will get a surprise from her after he tells her about the proposal. Are there feelings there between the two that will complicate everything?

With New Year’s Eve happening, things in Los Angeles are changing. Which couples will make it, and who will split? A lot has happened over the last several weeks with the return of Sheila, Taylor, and Deacon.

Be sure to tune in to find out what Sheila has up her sleeve and what Paris thinks about marrying Zende.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.