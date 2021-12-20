The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Christmas chaos in Los Angeles

Steffy isn’t thrilled Sheila is there for Christmas on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased surprises are in store for the good people of Los Angeles.

It’s Christmas, and the Forresters and Logans are planning their get-togethers. There will be a lot of sacrifices made in the name of the holidays.

Don’t worry, though. There’ll still be some scheming and plotting.

Taylor makes a surprising suggestion

Everyone knows how Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) feels about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). So when Taylor (Krista Allen) suggests she invite the villain to spend Christmas with them, she is stunned.

The history between Taylor and Sheila is long and twisted, so her offer is shocking to those who know the story. Steffy is blown away by the suggestion but eventually gives in.

It could be a case of keeping your friends close and your enemies closer, but still surprising. Sheila will be over the moon to spend time with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hayes. Her patience has paid off, but not without weeks of jealousy and plotting.

Will this extending of grace give Steffy a new perception of Sheila and her relationship with Finn?

Forrester Christmas

Despite the complicated situation between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), they will still spend the holidays together. Things aren’t getting better as Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Taylor have put a ton of stress on their marriage. The cracks begin to get more intense, but things will be patched up for Christmas.

Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) host the family for Christmas. Brooke and Quinn will call a truce for the day, putting their animosity and issues with one another on the backburner.

Hope (Annika Noelle) will spend time with her dad before she heads to Eric’s for the family Christmas. It isn’t in the cards to have him at their table this year, but he is working on making his way into her life for good. She will join Liam (Scott Clifton) and the kids, including Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), back at Eric’s.

As the Forresters and Logans experience chaos for Christmas, the families will come together to celebrate. Steffy makes concessions for her husband, and Hope respects the boundaries, spending time with Deacon away from the family.

Be sure to tune in every day, so nothing leading up to their Christmas celebration is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.