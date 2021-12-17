The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy extends an invite and Christmas celebrations

Taylor encourages Steffy to invite Sheila for Christmas. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease more tense moments are ahead.

Christmas is in the air, and after a less than desirable Thanksgiving celebration, it looks like the upcoming holiday will be filled with cheer for several of Los Angeles’ finest.

It is a whole week of new episodes, including on Friday, which is Christmas Eve.

Sheila gets a holiday surprise

As she plots her next move, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) gets an invitation she can’t turn down.

She has been watching Deacon (Sean Kanan) gain strides with his daughter, and Sheila has been fighting the green-eyed monster. Her progress with Finn (Tanner Novlan) hasn’t been good, but that’s all about to change.

Taylor (Krista Allen) will convince Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to extend a Christmas invite to Sheila. It’s like something out of the twilight zone, but it happens. She will be spending the holiday with her son and grandson.

Brooke and Ridge

Things are still tense between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten). Taylor’s homecoming isn’t helping things, especially because he is excited that she is back, which gives Brooke bad vibes.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

As Deacon continues to creep closer to Brooke and Hope (Annika Noelle), he is the one Brooke confides in about Ridge and Taylor. Next week on The Bold ad the Beautiful, she will unburden her woes on Deacon and Hope as they all spend time together.

Deacon sees this as another in, especially with Taylor in town. He also makes sure to let Sheila know her nemesis has returned to Los Angeles. She is less than thrilled, but the Christmas invite seems to make that disappear.

Ridge will continue to spend time with Taylor too. He will reveal his issues with Brooke, which leads her to believe there may be hope of a reconciliation between her and her ex-husband. Steffy and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) would love nothing more than their parents to reunite, and they have made that perfectly clear when talking to Ridge.

Christmas at Eric’s

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer). The two are hosting the holiday, and Brooke and Quinn will put their differences aside for the day as they spend time with their loved ones.

Hope will spend time with her kids and Liam (Scott Clifton) with their extended family, but not before spending some solo time with her dad.

Be sure to tune in all week to see how everything plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.