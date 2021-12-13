The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor is back and Brooke is uncomfortable

Taylor is back to rattle Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

It’s about to go down on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The legendary feud between Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be revisited in a big way.

With Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) already causing trouble, the Forresters and Logans are in for a busy and chaotic holiday season.

Taylor surprises everyone by coming home

Last week, Taylor showed up at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. She was excited to see her mom, and the two chatted a bit.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) ended up at Steffy’s after a fight with Brooke and walked in to find Taylor there. He appeared excited, and since Steffy has been hyping up how much Taylor loved/still loves Ridge, it will be an interesting few weeks.

He was happy to see his ex, and the conversation he had with her appeared to be a bit more than friendly between the two.

With Taylor back in Los Angeles, Brooke should worry about the strain between her and Ridge.

Brooke worries as Deacon causes strain on her marriage

As Brooke and Ridge deal with Deacon’s pressure on them, things begin to crumble. Hope (Annika Noelle) is determined to have her father in her life, and the cost is great.

Ridge has already stormed out once, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that when he catches wind Deacon wants Brooke, things get even worse.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke discuss her marriage. It isn’t all sunshine and roses, and with Taylor back, there’s even more to worry about. What kind of relationship advice will Katie give her sister?

Meanwhile, as Brooke and Ridge fight again, he asks her if she has a problem with Taylor. She made quite the face when he revealed that his ex might be sticking around, and he didn’t like that.

Things will get complicated as another possible love triangle takes over The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy and Thomas (Mathew Atkinson) want their parents together, and their dislike for Brooke is evident amid the Deacon situation.

How things will play out remains unclear, but long-term The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Brooke and Taylor can cause a lot of chaos, especially if they are fighting over Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.