The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Taylor’s homecoming, Brooke panics, and Deacon and Hope bond

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease past rivalries damage one couple’s present love.

Oh yes, the daytime drama has brought back one favorite fan character with a new face that will shake things up. The love triangle of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor (Krista Allen) has been at the core of B&B for decades.

It appears the soap opera plans to revisit that craziness. This time around, Deacon (Sean Kanan) is added to the mix, which will keep The Bold and the Beautiful viewers on the edge of their seats.

Taylor reunites with her family

Ridge and Taylor share a heartfelt reunion. The former flames spend time catching up on all the latest news in their lives.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are thrilled to have their mother back home. The two siblings also have memorable reconnection moments with their mom.

After watching their parents together, Thomas and Steffy can’t help but hope a reconciliation will happen.

Steffy fills Taylor in on the latest drama with Deacon and Brooke, prompting Taylor to reminisce about the past. Taylor lets her daughter know just how Brooke and Deacon’s affair back in the day hurt Ridge. The news adds fuel for Steffy wanting her parents back together.

Brooke freaks out over Taylor’s return

Over with Brooke, she and Katie (Heather Tom) reflect on memories of their own father. The trip down memory lane occurs as the two sisters try to gain some perspective on Hope (Annika Noelle) wanting a relationship with Deacon.

The conversation quickly turns when Brooke learns Taylor has returned to town. Brooke panics that her foe is back because of her recent problems with Ridge and his history with Taylor.

Things only get worse for Brooke when Ridge finally gets a clue and realizes Deacon isn’t back just to build a relationship with Hope. Deacon wants a relationship with Brooke too.

Hope and Deacon spend time together

Determined to get to know her father, Hope is overjoyed to learn they have something in common. Their love of martial arts.

Hope and Deacon spend quality time sparring together. Unfortunately, their father and daughter time is interrupted.

All signs point to Ridge being the one who disrupts their bonding time. Liam (Scott Clifton) could also be the culprit. He isn’t thrilled that Hope is spending time with her father either.

So much excitement going down on the daytime drama. Who’s ready for another must-see week?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.