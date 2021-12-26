The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila is out to get Brooke

Sheila has her sights set on bringing Brooke down on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease bad blood is happening.

After seeing her grandson on Christmas, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) feels indebted to Taylor (Krista Allen). She was able to let the past go, which may open the door for a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Now that Sheila isn’t focused on plotting to get into a good spot with her son, she has her sights set on someone else.

Brooke is Sheila’s new target

In the latest promo for The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have a heated confrontation in front of Deacon (Sean Kanan).

As they hurl insults back and forth, including Brooke calling Sheila certifiable and Sheila saying, “once a slut from the valley, always a slut from the valley,” things go up a notch.

Not one to take things lying down, Brooke threatens to make sure Sheila will be out of everyone’s lives once and for all. It didn’t sit well with Sheila, who takes things personally and feels like her life with Finn is being threatened.

Sheila plots to make Brooke pay

At the end of the preview video, Sheila is seen with a bottle of wine talking out loud.

She vows to make Brooke pay for threatening her and her family. Presumably, alcohol will play a role in the revenge plot. Brooke is an alcoholic, and bad decisions are made when she drinks.

This is interesting, mainly because if this is headed where some The Bold and the Beautiful fans think it’s headed, Brooke and Deacon might rekindle the hot chemistry between them. Drinking clouds Brooke’s decision-making skills and falling into bed with her baby daddy might just be what Sheila has in mind.

Not only would it give Deacon what he wants, but it would also cause Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to split. That would allow for a reconciliation between him and Taylor, and since Sheila believes she is indebted to her (and even shows up at her office this week), it would be a bonus for that “friendship” as well.

As the shift focuses from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to Brooke, Sheila’s plot gets more intense. Crazy Sheila will resurface, and it will cause a lot of problems.

