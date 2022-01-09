The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila’s revenge is in full swing

Sheila is getting revenge on Brooke as The Bold and the Beautiful continues. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease this week Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) revenge is moving full steam ahead.

Viewers watched as her champagne switch proved to cause chaos, and with that under her belt, Sheila is ready to move forward and tear Bridge apart for good. Without Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn’t strong enough to fight.

Sheila moves forward with Bridge’s split

After talking to Taylor (Krista Allen) about her anger toward Brooke, Sheila is more dedicated than ever to moving forward with pushing Brooke off the deep end.

Switching the champagne was just the beginning, and things are about to get more intense. Sheila is plotting more revenge, but how will she follow through with it?

Brooke has no idea how she got into drinking again. She believes that champagne was non-alcoholic, as it should have been. Deacon (Sean Kanan) will be the fall guy — blamed for Brooke’s break in sobriety by everyone. Of course, everyone knows that’s not the case, but her kiss with him didn’t help things.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) keeps talking about grandma kissing Santa Claus, and no one wants to listen. Liam (Scott Clifton) has brushed him off twice now, and Hope (Annika Noelle) didn’t seem too worried about what he was saying either.

With the news of Brooke’s trouble spreading all over town, Sheila is about to make another move. Will she be able to push Ridge toward Taylor and away from her blonde nemesis?

Steffy and Hope argue

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that the feud between Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continues this week.

Hope will be angry that Steffy wants her parents to reunite, knowing it would cause Brooke to lose her husband. Steffy pushes Ridge to believe there is more to Brooke’s broken sobriety than she is saying, which is the truth.

The stepsisters will go hard for their parents, and some harsh words will be exchanged. It’s been a long-time coming, and with Brooke in a desperate place, Steffy is hopeful that her parents can reunite. Hope doesn’t want that to happen and takes on some of the blame for pushing too hard for Deacon in her life.

Be sure to tune in all week to see how Sheila’s revenge continues and what happens between Steffy ad Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.