The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope and Steffy clash over Brooke and Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease the CBS soap will once again revert to the Logan women versus the Forrester women as the new year begins.

A lot has happened since Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) came into town, and the fallout is escalating at a fast pace.

Lines will be drawn in the sand, and the rivalry between stepsisters heats up.

Hope blames herself for Brooke’s relapse

Now that Hope (Annika Noelle) knows Brooke (Katherin Kelly Lang) relapsed, she blames herself. She pushed hard for Deacon to be involved in her life and for her mom’s support, not considering that it could turn Brooke’s life upside down.

The problem with her guilt is that she has no idea her mom and dad kissed, and things escalated with the drinking from there. Hope thinks everything was innocent, and there was confusion when Brooke revealed that she didn’t want Deacon around anymore.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) saw the kiss, and he even spoke out about it to Liam (Scott Clifton). He was brushed off, but how long will the secret stay a secret?

Steffy pushes for a Taylor and Ridge reunion

After learning about Brooke, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has a theory. She floats her idea to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who isn’t exactly denying the possibility that Deacon drove Brooke to drink.

A reunion for Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge is precisely what Steffy and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) want. Taylor is on board too, and she will confess her love for Ridge to Steffy, though it won’t come as a surprise to anyone.

This will be a point of contention for Hope and Steffy. The two will exchange words, and things get tense. Hope accuses Steffy of trying to break up the Bridge marriage because her mom is back in town. The two stepsisters will reignite their feud, and this time, it isn’t over who deserves to be with Liam.

In other news, Paris (Diamond White) gets a surprise visitor. Zende (Delon de Metz) arranges for Paris’ mom to come to town. This will be the first time The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have met Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Paris’ mom. It isn’t a great surprise as Paris’ reaction isn’t what Zende had hoped it would be.

Be sure to tune all week so not a moment of tense interactions is missed.

