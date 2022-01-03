The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke’s confession

Brooke feels regret on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the CBS soap is revisiting the heat between a former couple.

Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) return has shaken up the canvas and amped up the storyline potential.

After a few bad decisions on New Year’s Eve, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has a lot to regret.

Waking up with Deacon

With all of the alcohol in her system, Brooke and Deacon kissed. They gave in to the chemistry, but that kiss wasn’t just between them.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) watched as his grandma kissed his grandpa — but it wasn’t Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). No one knew he was there, and how long he will keep the secret remains unclear.

Not only did Brooke and Deacon lock lips, but they also ended up in bed together. When Brooke wakes up and sees him there, she panics.

The decisions she made while drinking stand to cost her everything, including her marriage to Ridge.

Brooke confesses to Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke will confess to Ridge. After being upset with herself for drinking and running back to Deacon, she is ready to come clean.

Brooke will tell Ridge she fell off the wagon, and he will offer to attend a meeting with her. As they try and figure out how things got so out of control, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is enjoying all of the chaos because of the champagne switch.

Whether Brooke will tell Ridge the whole truth remains unknown, and it’s doubtful that she will come clean about her situation with Deacon because of what it will cost her. However, with Douglas knowing the truth and Deacon believing there is still a chance with Brooke, things will get complicated in the coming weeks.

Sheila set this all into motion, and when she talks to Taylor (Krista Allen) about how much she hates Brooke, alarm bells go off. The doctor begins to worry about the situation with Brooke, and it looks like she may be the one who pieces things together. Sure, she wants to reconnect with Ridge, but not this way.

2022 will be filled with plenty of drama thanks to Sheila and Deacon returning, and viewers will have to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.