The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas tells his story to Ridge

Things are about to pick up on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

After a few weeks of slow movement and plenty of the same flashbacks to the kiss between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon (Sean Kanan), it looks like things will move forward at a quicker pace.

With February sweeps on the horizon, it’s time to get the storylines into high gear.

Brooke confesses to Liam and Hope at the cabin

After Hope (Annika Noelle) figured out what Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) was trying to say, Brooke confirmed what her daughter pieced together last week.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Brooke would spiral out of control, and it appears that begins when she heads to the cabin to talk to Liam (Scott Clifton) and her daughter. She discusses what happened with Deacon, and Liam asks, “What would happen if Ridge ever gets wind of this?”

After what happened when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) found out about Brooke kissing Bill (Don Diamont), it’s safe to assume he would not be happy and could walk away from Brooke for good this time.

That would be music to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) ears.

Douglas tells his story

While spending time with Thomas, Douglas decides to tell the Forresters his story about seeing grandmas kissing Santa Claus.

This has been told several times and only recently did Liam and Hope actually listen to what the little boy had to say. He knows his dates and grandma kissing someone on New Year’s Eve wouldn’t have been possible, especially with Ridge stuck out of town.

When Douglas tells his dad, aunt, and grandfather about what he saw, everyone is confused. They try to make sense of the story, but will they piece everything together?

The pressure to keep quiet has riddled the little boy, and now that the secret is out, it’s just a matter of time before Ridge learns that while Brooke was drinking, she gave in to the temptation Deacon gave and kissed him.

This will be the perfect time for Ridge and Taylor (Krista Allen) to reconnect, and the Forrester kids are on board with their parents reuniting, and they will do what they can to ensure it happens.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.